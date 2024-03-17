Previous
A ray of sunshine by pusspup
A ray of sunshine

I love it when the sun sneaks through the storm clouds if only for a moment!
It’s been pouring all night and day with a few short breaks and we just managed to get in a walk on the beach without getting wet!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Such a wonderful dramatic scene and cloudscape, lovely composition and capture.
March 18th, 2024  
