Photo 3246
Pre-Swiss Army knife?
My father-in-law labelled his slide rule.
My dad etched some of his shop tools.
My great uncle labelled
his
slide rule.
And now here is a pocket tool set that belonged to my great-grandfather: “Tom Peters // 11/3/51”. Nine tools on a U-bar. But no cork screw…
»
Here it is on ebay for $US48
(from Charlotte, NC)
»
Similar multi-tool at Pinterest
(cork screw; no hammer)
»
H. Kramer & Co.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Back-lit blue wash”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Vintage Base Ball - Huzzah!”
4 years ago:
“Our girls”
5 years ago:
“Circular polarizer, ‘deconstructed’…”
6 years ago:
“Licorice plant”
7 years ago:
“Lost and found”
8 years ago:
“One [self-] challenge met!”
9 years ago:
“Afternoon at the vineyards”
[ IMG_1404S9x675Atm :: 60mm ]
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3246
photos
47
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
27th August 2020 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tools
,
screwdriver
,
tmmacro
,
hand tools
,
tm60mm
,
oldtools
