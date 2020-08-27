Previous
Next
Pre-Swiss Army knife? by rhoing
Photo 3246

Pre-Swiss Army knife?

My father-in-law labelled his slide rule.
My dad etched some of his shop tools.
My great uncle labelled his slide rule.
And now here is a pocket tool set that belonged to my great-grandfather: “Tom Peters // 11/3/51”. Nine tools on a U-bar. But no cork screw…
» Here it is on ebay for $US48 (from Charlotte, NC)
» Similar multi-tool at Pinterest (cork screw; no hammer)
» H. Kramer & Co.

Looking back
1 year ago: “Back-lit blue wash”
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago: “Vintage Base Ball - Huzzah!”
4 years ago: “Our girls”
5 years ago: “Circular polarizer, ‘deconstructed’…”
6 years ago: “Licorice plant”
7 years ago: “Lost and found”
8 years ago: “One [self-] challenge met!”
9 years ago: “Afternoon at the vineyards”

[ IMG_1404S9x675Atm :: 60mm ]
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise