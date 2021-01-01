Previous
Happy New Year from the road [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 3370

Happy New Year from the road [Travel day]

Today we headed for home. While on I-80 in Pennsylvania in the morning, we saw programmable signs that said trucks had to be off the interstate by 2 p.m. in preparation for the coming ice storm. I drove about 45mph for a couple hours and for a short time was down to 20–30mph. On an interstate! It was a long day on the road to get about halfway home and not have too long a day tomorrow. This was taken at a gas station outside Brookville, PA about 5 p.m., from which we had another 75–80 miles to get to a target hotel for the night.

