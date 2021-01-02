Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3371
Three generations [Travel day filler]
Today was travel day 2 to get home. This was taken two evenings ago.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“‘7 discrimination’!”
6 years ago:
“Yeah. This is pretty bad…”
7 years ago:
“In·de·fat·i·ga·ble: adj. cannot be tired out...”
8 years ago:
“*How* much for a 16 year old guest?”
9 years ago:
“Christmas decor put away…”
10 years ago:
“Structure and Shadow”
[ PXL_20201231_224701521.PORTRAIT_S12x9tm :: cell phone ]
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3371
photos
49
followers
35
following
923% complete
View this month »
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
31st December 2020 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
granddaughter
,
wife
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
,
3-generations
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a blessing to have three generations there!
March 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close