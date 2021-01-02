Previous
Next
Three generations [Travel day filler] by rhoing
Photo 3371

Three generations [Travel day filler]

Today was travel day 2 to get home. This was taken two evenings ago.

Looking back
1 year ago: No post
2 years ago: No post
3 years ago: No post
4 years ago: No post
5 years ago: “‘7 discrimination’!”
6 years ago: “Yeah. This is pretty bad…”
7 years ago: “In·de·fat·i·ga·ble: adj. cannot be tired out...”
8 years ago: “*How* much for a 16 year old guest?”
9 years ago: “Christmas decor put away…”
10 years ago: “Structure and Shadow”

[ PXL_20201231_224701521.PORTRAIT_S12x9tm :: cell phone ]
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a blessing to have three generations there!
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise