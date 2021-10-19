Previous
Travel day [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3634

Travel day [Filler]

I couldn't resist the vanishing lines & point(s) and the heavy, gray clouds. From our first day on the two-day drive home. On I-90 westbound, south of Geneva, Ohio.
» No frames today. Zero. Nada. Nil.

[ PXL_20211017_210159489S130x65tm :: cell phone ]
19th October 2021 19th Oct 21

Photo Details

