Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3634
Travel day [Filler]
I couldn't resist the vanishing lines & point(s) and the heavy, gray clouds. From our first day on the two-day drive home. On I-90 westbound, south of Geneva, Ohio.
» No frames today. Zero. Nada. Nil.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“This counted as ‘installed’? Really? (9s video)”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Gear & gadgets”
5 years ago:
“Spooky Snoopy + Woodstock”
6 years ago:
“Clare, we're in Copenhagen!”
7 years ago:
“Limoncello”
8 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
9 years ago:
“Autumn [SOOC]”
10 years ago:
“And this is the kind of day it was going to be…”
[ PXL_20211017_210159489S130x65tm :: cell phone ]
19th October 2021
19th Oct 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3634
photos
43
followers
34
following
995% complete
View this month »
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
17th October 2021 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
cloudy
,
highway
,
travel
,
interstate
,
ohio
,
i-90
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
vanishing lines
,
vanishing points
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close