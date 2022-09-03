A trip down memory lane

Stick with this…
Today the nine of us trekked an hour south (in two cars) to Providence to go to a different zoo, Roger Williams Park Zoo. Our old stomping ground for 4–5 years while I was a graduate student at Brown.
After the zoo, and after refueling downtown at Trinity Brewhouse, we asked our younger daughter if before we headed home, she’d drive around campus a little bit and go by the building where I took most of my classes and shared an office with other graduate students, Robinson Hall.
» More on Robinson Hall
After escaping campus — on move-in day, no less — we headed to this building, where we lived on the third floor in the early ’80s. It did not, not, not look this nice when we lived there! There was no fence in the yard, no two-tone paint job that looked this nice, and there was no air conditioning on the hot third floor. But it was our first home together, and for those times when our one car was not enough, the bus stop was right in front of the building on the same side of the street.
There were winding stairs in the front and winding stairs around the left side. I’m not sure how some couches got to the third floor, but the apartment was furnished, so our predecessor had the same couch we had, and it passed down to our successor, too.
Not a great shot, but the kids were in the car with the baby in the back seat, so I got what I could and we were on our way back to Massachusetts.