Couldn’t put weight on my left foot this morning when I got up. Eventually the pain went away, but it’s a little alarming. Trying to get to see a foot doctor as soon as possible. So I ventured into the attic to retrieve a crutch from Clare’s recent foot surgery.

Update. Likely plantar fasciitis. Now I have stretching exercises to do a few times every day and she suggested orthotic inserts. I already had a 20-year old set, but I had another set made so I don’t always have to move them around from footwear to footwear. Time marches on.

[ PXL_20221211_032020684_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Been there, sadly. Custom orthotics really do help. I'm here to testify to that after working in one of the big box warehouses for nearly eight years - walking 12 to 15 miles per day on concrete - up and down metals stairs and lifting 50 to 75 pound totes of the cart to the conveyor. And that is seriously NOT an exaggeration.
