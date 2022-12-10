Couldn’t put weight on my left foot this morning when I got up. Eventually the pain went away, but it’s a little alarming. Trying to get to see a foot doctor as soon as possible. So I ventured into the attic to retrieve a crutch from Clare’s recent foot surgery.
Update. Likely plantar fasciitis. Now I have stretching exercises to do a few times every day and she suggested orthotic inserts. I already had a 20-year old set, but I had another set made so I don’t always have to move them around from footwear to footwear. Time marches on.