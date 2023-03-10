Three generations

Once again, ON1 did a fantastic job of erasing a distracting light fixture on the wall behind them.
I don’t like the exposure on this — I used flash on this when the two previous, no-flash shots were also not to my liking. I think this may be a situation in which a “real camera” (shall we say a “single-function device” for capturing images) may offer significantly better outcomes. Sigh.
Phone camera or dSLR: it may not have mattered. As I have written here frequently in the past, I suck at flash photography. Never mastered it. Towit: I have over 4,000 posts here. Only 45 are tagged with “flash”.