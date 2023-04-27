Mail come yet?

The postal carrier has several steps to climb to deliver the mail, but the resident(s) have quite a few steps to descend and ascend to get their mail. Before our bills went “paperless,” this was exercise!
This was taken from the street while Clare & I were taking our granddaughter for a [stroller] walk. There is no driveway for this house alone. As best as I can determine, this house shares a driveway-to-the-street with a neighbor and both houses’ occupants drive up the hill and turn left-or-right to access their homes at the top of the hill.
I don't even want to think about what this is like when there is snow and ice. After all, this is New England.