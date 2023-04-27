Previous
Next
Mail come yet? by rhoing
Photo 4078

Mail come yet?

The postal carrier has several steps to climb to deliver the mail, but the resident(s) have quite a few steps to descend and ascend to get their mail. Before our bills went “paperless,” this was exercise!

This was taken from the street while Clare & I were taking our granddaughter for a [stroller] walk. There is no driveway for this house alone. As best as I can determine, this house shares a driveway-to-the-street with a neighbor and both houses’ occupants drive up the hill and turn left-or-right to access their homes at the top of the hill.

I don't even want to think about what this is like when there is snow and ice. After all, this is New England.

[ PXL_20230427_195413202_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Travel day”
 2 years ago: “Kitchen tool: a spiral”
 3 years ago: “Pre-10½ miles [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Last day of setting tiles...”
 5 years ago: “Need some help with that?”
 6 years ago: “Solar eclipse preparation [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “Beard”
 8 years ago: “Salvia leucantha ‘Santa Barbara’”
 9 years ago: “An historic day for the Church”
10 years ago: “Holly”
11 years ago: “Enroute”
12 years ago: “Morning iris”
27th April 2023 27th Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Oh this is so familiar! The village where we live is located on hills in the middle of woodland and many houses are up a hill. Sometimes their garage is down the hill!
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise