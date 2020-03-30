Previous
Next
Aerogarden by shutterbug49
154 / 365

Aerogarden

This is what our aerogarden looked like two months after we planted it. We have already been harvesting leaves as you can see and the papers have been removed from the tops of the plastic sleeve.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise