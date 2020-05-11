under one umbrella

i created this for the cover of our church's weekly newsletter for sometime in june. the theme will be "multiculturalism" -- a description of the many different religious traditions and cultural influences that in their unity and coexistence result in a unique Canadian cultural mosaic. Canada consists of people from a multitude of racial, religious and cultural backgrounds and is open to cultural pluralism. the gummies represent these various culture.



what do you think?



there would've been more gummies in the photo but i couldn't help myself! the root beer flavour was my favourite that's why there's only one left.