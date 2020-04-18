just the three of us

the lady, the man and myself were the only passengers waiting for the subway train yesterday at the union station. in the old normal times, at this hour, the station would be teeming with people from all over the city and the suburbs to partake of the many festive spring events around the waterfront. this is a story repeated everywhere around the world as we isolate ourselves to beat the unseen enemy that's ravaging people all over. the other end of the platform, was stark empty.



(this is for week 15 of the 52-week challenge. the challenge is "tell a story".)



i kind of like it, i had the one car all to myself all the way to my home stop way north of downtown. i'm enjoying it because once we go back and embrace our new normal, who knows what attitude people would have.



do you know what i noticed the few times i went around for a walk? i had to dodge too many suspicious looking spits on the pavement and i've seen quite a lot of people, mostly men, who would cough without covering their mouths and then spitting on the ground. in our elevators, there's a sign that says "do not throw or leave your gloves and masks on the floor, please pick up." really? sometimes i don't know what kind of education some people have. and it's sad because this is the modern and educated first world.



