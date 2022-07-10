how fast time flies

i belatedly learned about the 'world watercolor month' from the arts being posted by our good friend jacqueline @jacqbb and she invited me to join her. with great reluctance, i decided i will "join" her but only occasionally, as and when some artistic moments hit my brain (which is not very often, mind). yes, i'm a sucker for punishment. why? because there are the 3 weekly challenges i am foolishly undertaking (of which i am not shockingly rather behind in posting) and other challenges i participate in. but i suppose, in doing this watercolour challenge, albeit, sporadically, i am hoping i would learn a thing or two from my fellow artsies and hopefully improve on this art thing.
i looked at the prompts, jacqueline, and they aren't easy! although my imagination can run spectacularly wild sometimes, my physical capability, a.k.a. drawing and painting, does not translate anywhere near in reality. but i could be stubborn like a mule (why are they stubborn anyway, i thought they are the most docile animal) and at this late stage in my life, the only challenges i'd like to take on require sitting down as i have given up pursuits that require me to exert too much effort. 😜 plus i love to do things just to provoke those around me (artsy gang, that's called a dare!) which i have been told i am almost always successful at doing. almost, but not quite.
so, thinking 'fast' on my feet (only this time), this is my interpretation of "fast" -- the sands of time falling fast, like my so-called sanity.
used metallic watercolour, which disappointingly does not show well in photograph.