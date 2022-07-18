resistance is futile

i absolutely had no idea how to portray 'resistance' (and in watercolour, to boot!) and almost just decided to skip today's watercolour prompt. i consulted science books which were boring; i consulted google images and i got nothing. then i remembered my college days when i joined the protests against american imperialism 🤣 (sorry, my american friends) -- down with the yankees!!! only, God decided to humour me and punished me by falling in love with and marrying an american, who assured me the yankees are good people and that it was the confederates we should've been protesting, but anyhow the civil war had long been over and that is why the states are now called the united states of america. then i told him in highschool, i always skipped my US history class so would he pardon me if i wasn't familiar with his country's history as i didn't really care about those damned americans and he reminded me that he was in fact an american, whether i liked it or not, and that i would soon be an american when he brought me to the states, to which i promptly protested that there was no way i would go to the states and would never give up my precious citizenship as i was happy being in my own country, thank you very much.



but we all know how it all turned out!