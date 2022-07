ideas crowd my head

the watercolour prompt for today is 'crowd'. i only had a tunnel vision for this prompt and i know i cannot do it -- crowd of people, that's a lot of people to paint, and that really intimidated me. then when i woke up this morning, the idea hit me right on the head. crowd could be interpreted other than lots of people. so the idea shone bright and multipled and just stayed there crowding my brain. and there you have it, a simple painting of bright ideas.