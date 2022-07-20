focus on your goal

well, you know, the prompts are getting more abstract by the day and not something that can be easily interpreted, at least by me. for today, the prompt is focus. that is not something that is paintable, except if you paint or draw a camera lens, or something related to it. so i went for the abstract, as in focus on your goal. we've always heard it from our teachers, mentors, coaches: 'focus!!' and if you're going to focus on your goal, why not aim that goal higher and exert that energy into focusing on that goal. like if you want to climb a mountain, climb the everest or mt. saint helens.



see? abstract. but i'm pretty sure, my colleagues would come up with something brilliant. i'd wager on that.



purely watercolour, no outlining whatsoever.