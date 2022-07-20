Previous
Next
focus on your goal by summerfield
13 / 365

focus on your goal

well, you know, the prompts are getting more abstract by the day and not something that can be easily interpreted, at least by me. for today, the prompt is focus. that is not something that is paintable, except if you paint or draw a camera lens, or something related to it. so i went for the abstract, as in focus on your goal. we've always heard it from our teachers, mentors, coaches: 'focus!!' and if you're going to focus on your goal, why not aim that goal higher and exert that energy into focusing on that goal. like if you want to climb a mountain, climb the everest or mt. saint helens.

see? abstract. but i'm pretty sure, my colleagues would come up with something brilliant. i'd wager on that.

purely watercolour, no outlining whatsoever.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Having in view that you did not use outline, I think you aimed quite high and due to proper focus, you achieved a very neat result! Well done!
July 20th, 2022  
katy ace
What @monikozi said. I admire you for doing the painting a day like this
July 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect title! Great hobby you have, this painting.
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise