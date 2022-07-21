yes, i can!

'confident'. well, how do you portray an abstract word like confident? i had a mind to paint a crowing cock (no, not that one, the male chicken bird!) with the sunrise in the background (because cock crows during sunrise) as a representation of 'cocky' which is some form of confidence. but explaining it alone is complicated enough, i couldn't imagine being able to paint it.



so what about me with my sore knee going up a set of steep steps (say that a few times, fast -- set of steep steps, set of steep steps, set of steep steps) sans railing to hold on to. well, if there's a prize up there, i would go and tread those steps. but the caveat is that the prize has to be worth it. if it's just a bag of donuts, i'm confident enough to let the other guy take a stab at it. if it is a gold coin (provided it's not tied with an invisible string 🤣), i'd get there in a jiffy, sore knee be damned. but it's a giant gold coin, right? not the chocolate kind. 🤣



i had a chance yesterday to look at the previous paintings for this world watercolor month. holy guacamole! i was so impressed i didn't want to continue doing the challenge -- my work looked like gum on the bottom of one's shoe. but one of the guys at the office who checks my 365 told me my responses to the prompts surprised him all the time.