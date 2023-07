that's the prompt for today for the world watercolor month. and what's the most valuable thing do we all have? time, that is, and we all have it in equal amount but lose it in myriad of ways, especially if one does not know how to use it wisely.the prompts for the world watercolour month can be found here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see better painting than this.used regular watercolour. image inspired by one from google images, with thanks. clock modeled after little blue.