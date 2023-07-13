Sign up
valuable
that's the prompt for today for the world watercolor month. and what's the most valuable thing do we all have? time, that is, and we all have it in equal amount but lose it in myriad of ways, especially if one does not know how to use it wisely.
the prompts for the world watercolour month can be found here
https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22
check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see better painting than this.
used regular watercolour. image inspired by one from google images, with thanks. clock modeled after little blue.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
art and dabbles
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th July 2023 7:26am
Privacy
Tags
summerfield-wc
,
wwcm-2023
July 13th, 2023
