if you know me well, you would know that i have quite a fertile imagination when it comes to prompts. but it doesn't mean i got good ideas, i got weird ideas. but then this idea didn't come out of my imagination, only the execution of it. you see, people in the old country have this notion that because we live here in north america, the land of plenty, we pluck our money out of trees. so i took that as inspiration for this, except i imagine gold and silver growing on trees, even though that could hurt during the fall when all those metals fall on your head. and then what if the money is legal tender only in mars? anyway, i will still scoop them and send them to the relatives but i will keep the gold.
today's prompt calls for something 'otherworldly'. yup, in another world, this may be the norm. the prompts for the world watercolour month can be found here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see better painting than this.
used gouache for the gold and silver and regular watercolour.