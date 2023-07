that is today's prompt for the world watercolour month.fire is one of the four main elements, the other three being, earth, air and water. so my fire might be small but how do you present fire artistically - an image of a burning house might be traumatic for some viewers, or the iconic image of the journalist malclm browne of a Buddhist monk setting himself on fire (that gives me the hee-bee jeebees!). so a Christmas candle is i thought a way to artistify fire.the prompts for the world watercolour month can be found here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see better painting than this.