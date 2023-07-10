this is what happens when you insist you cannot draw but draw anyway. i had to do this in haste as our water is going to be shut off in an hour and i need to get ready to get away from here. no one can live for 4 hours without water and my back is just no longer amenable to hoisting up buckets of water for anything else.
i made this up as i painted on -- an idea of what i see people's offices and desks are when i do the floor inspection at the office (for the health and safety committee). boots and shoes strewn along with papers, books and documents and clutter all over the desk and floor. some people just can't work or think well when the workspace is tidy (like my late boss). others are the opposite. i am in-between the two, sometimes teetering on either extremes.
"clutter" is the prompt for day 10 of the world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see better painting than this.