apparently and allegedly, there is no vegetation in mars. well, what do we care, we don't live there anyway. but earthlings have it good because we have a lot of vegetation. we even have species who themselves vegetate in front of the television or the computer so there's more vegetation there. 😂
canadians are lucky that our land has an abundance of flora and fauna, even in a big city like toronto. even in the smallest park (parkette we call them) there are centuries old trees and seasonal plants and both city and citizens nurture them. we have a big trail, the 'don river trail' that the lower part alone is 8-mile long. i've walked it twice: fifteen years ago with a writer friend whom i accompanied to show her a full backpack that was left submerged in the river's edge, an image to set up her suspense-thriller story; we made the mistake of taking a not-so-used non-path and we were always on the look out for poison ivy which is a-plenty on that trail. i've walked part of it with @northy on my birthday (she didn't know it), in the middle of a heat wave not too long ago. well maybe too long as that was way before the pandemic.
natter, natter! the prompt for day 9 of world watercolor month is "vegetation" and this what came to mind when i woke up this morning. not a very clever idea but you will enjoy no doubt the other artists with their own interpretation.
our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts given here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join in. this is not a competition but rather an artistic extension of your skills. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.