day 8 of of world watercolor month and today's prompt is 'mechanism'.
one of the simplest mechanisms humans had invented is the pulley. the best example that comes to mind is a water well where a pulley system is used to send a bucket down to get water.
image idea from google images. used regular watercolours. i enhanced the image by adding the shadows and the grass.
our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts given here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join in. this is not a competition but rather an artistic extension of your skills. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.