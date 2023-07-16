Previous
recycle by summerfield
recycle

i've photographed a couple of places in the past with old rubber boots or wellies recycled as plant pots. i thought they were kind of whimsy!

the prompt for day 16 of the 2023 world watercolour month is "recyle". the prompts for the whole month is here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see a better a much better interpretation of the prompt.

just keeping my album updated. no need to comment if you are not so inclined.
16th July 2023

summerfield

Jacqueline ace
Cool!
July 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great idea.
July 17th, 2023  
