i've photographed a couple of places in the past with old rubber boots or wellies recycled as plant pots. i thought they were kind of whimsy!the prompt for day 16 of the 2023 world watercolour month is "recyle". the prompts for the whole month is here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see a better a much better interpretation of the prompt.just keeping my album updated. no need to comment if you are not so inclined.