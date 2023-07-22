fragment

"in time the heart heals itself. you can put the fragments of it together and the cracks would disappear. the missing fragment, the one that caused the break, you will find later on, no longer fits. it has been replaced, the heart has repaired, and that fragment you can discard - you don't need it anymore." - from an email i wrote to a one-time friend who claimed her heart had broken into a million pieces and beyond repair, when her husband decided to leave her for another woman. wise words from ever practical me. someday when i would have time to write that novel, i just might incorporate that quote in.



'fragment' is the prompt today for world watercolor month.



used wet watercolour (artist's loft brand in tubes).