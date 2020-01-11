Sign up
Photo 1620
Fielfare outside Lincoln Cathedral
It's not surprising this fieldfare looks a bit nervous, the peregrine in yesterday's post wasn't far away.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4016
photos
72
followers
51
following
443% complete
View this month »
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
Latest from all albums
371
372
373
374
1619
375
1620
376
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
10th January 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
bird
,
lincoln
,
fieldfare
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav -- delightful capture and light ,dof , He is certainly enjoying the sunlight and most probably the ivy berries !
January 13th, 2020
