Fielfare outside Lincoln Cathedral by susiemc
Fielfare outside Lincoln Cathedral

It's not surprising this fieldfare looks a bit nervous, the peregrine in yesterday's post wasn't far away.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav -- delightful capture and light ,dof , He is certainly enjoying the sunlight and most probably the ivy berries !
January 13th, 2020  
