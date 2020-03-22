Previous
Chiffchaff by susiemc
Photo 1629

Chiffchaff

I think this is a chiff chaff but I'd be happy for someone to correct me if I'm wrong. We haven't seen one in the garden before, in fact I don't think I've seen one before. I had to get the books out to identify it.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Jane Morley
He's very pretty whatever he is. And his outfit tones so well with the fence and branch!
March 24th, 2020  
