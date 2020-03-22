Sign up
Photo 1629
Chiffchaff
I think this is a chiff chaff but I'd be happy for someone to correct me if I'm wrong. We haven't seen one in the garden before, in fact I don't think I've seen one before. I had to get the books out to identify it.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Tags
bird
garden
chiffchaff
Jane Morley
He's very pretty whatever he is. And his outfit tones so well with the fence and branch!
March 24th, 2020
