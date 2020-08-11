Previous
Next
Friendly Robin by susiemc
Photo 1682

Friendly Robin

I was standing very still photographing the rose in my other album when this little robin came and sat on the fence right in front of me. I barely had to move to get this one shot and then he was off
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Looking very sleek & trim....
August 11th, 2020  
bep
Cute capture.
August 11th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise