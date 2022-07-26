Sign up
Photo 1866
Red Admiral on Buddleia
Red Admirals are usually very common in our garden but not this year. It was lovely to see this one.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
29th July 2022 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
buddleia
,
red admiral
