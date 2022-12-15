Sign up
Photo 1908
Such a Handsome Fellow
It was lovely to see Mr Woodpecker on the nut feeder this afternoon.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th December 2022 1:30pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
woodpecker
