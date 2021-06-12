Sign up
Photo 378
COVID memorial
In memory of all those who have died from the virus and in thanks to all the key workers who worked through the pandemic.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Views
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2021 6:19pm
Tags
memorial
,
thame
,
covid
