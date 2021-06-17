Sign up
Photo 380
Super-poppy
On a grassy bank full of poppies, this one is King.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2021 12:46pm
Tags
poppy
