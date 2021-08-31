Sign up
Photo 439
Divinity School, Oxford
The ceiling really was stunning. For Harry Potter fans, you may recognise this building as it appeared in at least three of the films.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1718
photos
105
followers
130
following
120% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st August 2021 12:42pm
Tags
university
,
oxford
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow, how ornate is that! That beautiful! I believe they used Lacock Abbey in Wilts too.
August 31st, 2021
Speedwell
Striking!
August 31st, 2021
