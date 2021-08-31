Previous
Divinity School, Oxford by tinley23
Divinity School, Oxford

The ceiling really was stunning. For Harry Potter fans, you may recognise this building as it appeared in at least three of the films.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Carole Sandford ace
Wow, how ornate is that! That beautiful! I believe they used Lacock Abbey in Wilts too.
August 31st, 2021  
Speedwell
Striking!
August 31st, 2021  
