Photo 485
Work in progress
Must go back soon to see the end product
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1877
photos
113
followers
113
following
birmingham
streetart
digbeth
moni kozi
ace
Another fellow artist struggling to draw a line on a paper... only he's not strggling, and he's not drawing a line, and he's not painting on paper. Otherwise, he and I: to peas in a pod 😁
Just making fun of myself, because I admire these painters so much! Terrific work.
November 21st, 2021
