Photo 538
Rosa Parks
One very brave lady.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Away from home
Tags
montgomery
Heather
ace
Yes, for sure! Nice to see this statue in her honour. Fav
May 12th, 2022
