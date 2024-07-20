Previous
Love's Window on Arles by vincent24
55 / 365

Love's Window on Arles

Yesterday, while wandering through Arles during the "Rencontres de la Photographie" festival, I stumbled upon this scene. The ancient stone walls of the city created a stunning backdrop as I peered through a weathered window frame.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Excellent spot.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise