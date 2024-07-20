Sign up
55 / 365
Love's Window on Arles
Yesterday, while wandering through Arles during the "Rencontres de la Photographie" festival, I stumbled upon this scene. The ancient stone walls of the city created a stunning backdrop as I peered through a weathered window frame.
20th July 2024
20th July 2024
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
window
,
street
,
photography
,
graffiti
,
festival
,
scene
,
frame
,
architecture
,
ancient
,
serendipity
,
arles
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent spot.
July 21st, 2024
