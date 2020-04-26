Previous
Sunset by wakelys
Sunset

Lovely sky this evening.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Sunset over the Pomoey dinosaur!! Beautiful
April 26th, 2020  
