7 / 365
Reflections
Playing in the garden to capture these reflections. This is the first year that I have had flowers on the plant. I thought it was an Alium but do not recognise it.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
DMC-GF5
Taken
8th May 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
flower
,
garden.
Santina
great shot, their reflection is very beautiful
May 8th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
The reflections are beautiful. How lovely to have mystery blooms spring up.
May 8th, 2020
