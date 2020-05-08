Previous
Reflections by wakelys
Reflections

Playing in the garden to capture these reflections. This is the first year that I have had flowers on the plant. I thought it was an Alium but do not recognise it.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Santina
great shot, their reflection is very beautiful
May 8th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
The reflections are beautiful. How lovely to have mystery blooms spring up.
May 8th, 2020  
