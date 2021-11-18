Previous
Fun morning by wakelys
203 / 365

Fun morning

Lovely time on the water Gig Rowing this morning with my friend. A great turnout and such a welcoming group of people to put us newbies at ease.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Looks like you had fun!!
November 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great collage of all the activities, albeit very cold looking.
November 18th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wonderful collage
November 18th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Looks like great fun!
November 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yeah but I had a dodgy crew mate.
November 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@ludwigsdiana with the right layers and actively rowing it was really pleasant.
November 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@linnypinny thank you.
November 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@jacqbb it was.
November 18th, 2021  
JackieR ace
You had a dodgy crew mate too? ( Isn't my hair long?!)
November 18th, 2021  
