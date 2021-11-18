Sign up
203 / 365
Fun morning
Lovely time on the water Gig Rowing this morning with my friend. A great turnout and such a welcoming group of people to put us newbies at ease.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
9
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
sea
,
boats
,
gig-rowing
JackieR
ace
Looks like you had fun!!
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Great collage of all the activities, albeit very cold looking.
November 18th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wonderful collage
November 18th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Looks like great fun!
November 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
yeah but I had a dodgy crew mate.
November 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@ludwigsdiana
with the right layers and actively rowing it was really pleasant.
November 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@linnypinny
thank you.
November 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@jacqbb
it was.
November 18th, 2021
JackieR
ace
You had a dodgy crew mate too? ( Isn't my hair long?!)
November 18th, 2021
