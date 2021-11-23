Sign up
205 / 365
Need a bigger potting shed!!
In the walled garden of the sculpture park.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd November 2021 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
greenhouse
Nina Ganci
wow! that is a big vase
love the textures on it
November 23rd, 2021
