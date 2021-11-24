Sign up
206 / 365
Wreath making
A great 2 hours in good company. Let’s hope that it lasts through the Christmas period.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
wreath
JackieR
ace
A beautiful collage Sue, and a great evening- thanks for sharing the details
November 24th, 2021
KV
ace
You are so talented Susan! The wreath is beautiful and I love this very creative collage. Did you use an app or software program to create it?
November 24th, 2021
katy
ace
I love the collage that shows the whole process and your beautiful results! I feel certain the good company at least will last throughout the Christmas period, And the wreath probably will as well!
November 24th, 2021
Mags
ace
What a beautiful wreath!
November 24th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Time well spent. It looks great.
November 24th, 2021
