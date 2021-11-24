Previous
Wreath making by wakelys
206 / 365

Wreath making

A great 2 hours in good company. Let’s hope that it lasts through the Christmas period.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
A beautiful collage Sue, and a great evening- thanks for sharing the details
November 24th, 2021  
KV ace
You are so talented Susan! The wreath is beautiful and I love this very creative collage. Did you use an app or software program to create it?
November 24th, 2021  
katy ace
I love the collage that shows the whole process and your beautiful results! I feel certain the good company at least will last throughout the Christmas period, And the wreath probably will as well!
November 24th, 2021  
Mags ace
What a beautiful wreath!
November 24th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Time well spent. It looks great.
November 24th, 2021  
