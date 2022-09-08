Previous
Mission impossible by wakelys
337 / 365

Mission impossible

Oh we laughed.
I loved the look on the small child face wondering what was going on.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mags ace
LOL! You two just have a blast together!
September 8th, 2022  
