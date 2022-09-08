Sign up
337 / 365
Mission impossible
Oh we laughed.
I loved the look on the small child face wondering what was going on.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1282
photos
124
followers
95
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
940
941
942
336
943
944
337
945
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Taken
8th September 2022 1:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
playground
,
friend
Mags
ace
LOL! You two just have a blast together!
September 8th, 2022
