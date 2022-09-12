Sign up
What could be more mundane
One for the mundane challenge.
12th September 2022
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
trainer
,
sneaker
,
mundane-sneakers
Corinne C
It took me some time to realize what it was! Nice shot!
September 15th, 2022
Jacqueline
Great shot of those shoe soles!
September 15th, 2022
Mags
Great tread! It must leave some very interesting shoe prints.
September 15th, 2022
