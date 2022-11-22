Previous
Bags with a purpose by wakelys
Photo 370

Bags with a purpose

Flood defences. The sea is just a short distance away so a few doors have sand bags at the ready if there is an exceptionally high tide.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Paul Williamson
What a dreadful prospect. I hope the storm stopped in time.
November 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@alfsson it’s a regular occurrence ever time there is a very high tide. Storms become more problematic!!
November 22nd, 2022  
karinm ace
Oops!
November 22nd, 2022  
