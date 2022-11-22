Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 370
Bags with a purpose
Flood defences. The sea is just a short distance away so a few doors have sand bags at the ready if there is an exceptionally high tide.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1390
photos
127
followers
95
following
101% complete
View this month »
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Latest from all albums
367
1017
368
1018
369
1019
370
1020
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd November 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doorway
,
sandbags
,
mundane-bag
Paul Williamson
What a dreadful prospect. I hope the storm stopped in time.
November 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@alfsson
it’s a regular occurrence ever time there is a very high tide. Storms become more problematic!!
November 22nd, 2022
karinm
ace
Oops!
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close