Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 373
Get pushed!!
I was challenged take a shot for decorating or architectural design magazine.
Weather not conducive for architectural shots today so had a little play indoors.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1400
photos
127
followers
95
following
102% complete
View this month »
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
Latest from all albums
1022
1023
1024
372
1025
1026
373
1027
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th November 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
furniture
,
get-pushed-539
Susan Wakely
ace
@mcsiegle
Mary not sure if this is what you had in mind.
November 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close