Photo 405
Market day
The girls on the left are having an out of body experience.
Some street photography for my get pushed challenge.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1523
photos
139
followers
98
following
110% complete
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
1113
1114
1115
1116
404
1117
405
1118
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th February 2023 1:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
market
,
get-pushed-552
Susan Wakely
ace
@fbailey
street life.
February 28th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Oh I did chuckle! Well done!
February 28th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
A great natural shot.
February 28th, 2023
