Market day by wakelys
Photo 405

Market day

The girls on the left are having an out of body experience.
Some street photography for my get pushed challenge.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Susan Wakely

@fbailey street life.
February 28th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Oh I did chuckle! Well done!
February 28th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn
A great natural shot.
February 28th, 2023  
