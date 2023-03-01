Sign up
Photo 406
February Calendar
It’s been fun including a touch of red every day. It gave me more of a focus.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Taken
28th February 2023 5:54pm
calendar
,
for2023
Boxplayer
ace
So pretty doing it like that.
March 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
Your Flash of Red theme was my favourite of all of them. Well done for doing your own take on it fav
March 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning calendar Susan, such a great selection of shots. I agree with Babs 😊
March 1st, 2023
