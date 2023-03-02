World book day

I visited the bookshop where this fabulous initiative is happening all for a good cause. I like the idea of picking up a book and not knowing what it will be. See Jackie’s shothere from yesterday. I enjoyed the whole process of donating £1 to a worthy charity, the excitement of taking it home, carefully unwrapping it and being delighted with my random choice. Then on checking my bookshelf I find I already have a copy so obviously already read it. Oh well maybe it is telling me to re read it.
Love the idea of getting a mystery book and supporting a charity at the same time.