World book day

I visited the bookshop where this fabulous initiative is happening all for a good cause. I like the idea of picking up a book and not knowing what it will be. See Jackie’s shothere from yesterday. I enjoyed the whole process of donating £1 to a worthy charity, the excitement of taking it home, carefully unwrapping it and being delighted with my random choice. Then on checking my bookshelf I find I already have a copy so obviously already read it. Oh well maybe it is telling me to re read it.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Susan Wakely

Sally Ings
I wouldn't mind reading that book again. I borrowed the book to read it but now cannot recall much about the storyline other than I enjoyed reading it.
Love the idea of getting a mystery book and supporting a charity at the same time.
March 2nd, 2023  
Mallory
Really love the fun sparkles
March 2nd, 2023  
