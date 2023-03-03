Sign up
Photo 408
Street life 2
One for my Get Pushed challenge. My biggest challenge was having my husband with me saying You can’t do that!! He is usually so supportive.
I forgot to post this a couple of days ago.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1531
photos
139
followers
98
following
111% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
@fbailey
street life. I have not found the best streets this week and not been in my comfort zone.
March 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely street scene
March 5th, 2023
katy
ace
Very brave to take a photo of them walking towards you! I think I would have tried to shoot something on the other side of the street where they weren't watching me
March 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice street capture!
March 5th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@wakelys
You've done well! Think most of the High Streets are quiet these days - perhaps it should have been 'supermarket car parks' ...
March 5th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
You captured the vibe of this busy area very well.
March 5th, 2023
