Previous
Next
Street life 2 by wakelys
Photo 408

Street life 2

One for my Get Pushed challenge. My biggest challenge was having my husband with me saying You can’t do that!! He is usually so supportive.
I forgot to post this a couple of days ago.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@fbailey street life. I have not found the best streets this week and not been in my comfort zone.
March 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely street scene
March 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Very brave to take a photo of them walking towards you! I think I would have tried to shoot something on the other side of the street where they weren't watching me
March 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice street capture!
March 5th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@wakelys You've done well! Think most of the High Streets are quiet these days - perhaps it should have been 'supermarket car parks' ...
March 5th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
You captured the vibe of this busy area very well.
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise