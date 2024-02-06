Previous
Reflection by wakelys
Photo 575

Reflection

Captured in Heathrow airport in the departure lounge. A great place for windows, light and shiny floors.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Susan Wakely ace
@northy one for the challenge.
February 6th, 2024  
☠northy ace
Ooooh! Nicely spotted…. Well done!
February 6th, 2024  
Kathryn M
Love this. I am rather reluctant to take photos of people in busy places so admire all who get great shots like this. Heathrow? Looks a bit hilly and sunny :-)
February 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Great reflection
February 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous reflections too 👌🏼
February 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@kametty Well spotted. I have now corrected my error as it was Barcelona airport. My phone has a great zoom so able to get such sneaky shots with much more ease. Always feel happier catching people from the back.
February 6th, 2024  
Chrissie
Love this!
February 6th, 2024  
