Photo 575
Reflection
Captured in Heathrow airport in the departure lounge. A great place for windows, light and shiny floors.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
7
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2036
photos
134
followers
98
following
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th February 2024 1:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
people
,
get-pushed-601
Susan Wakely
ace
@northy
one for the challenge.
February 6th, 2024
☠northy
ace
Ooooh! Nicely spotted…. Well done!
February 6th, 2024
Kathryn M
Love this. I am rather reluctant to take photos of people in busy places so admire all who get great shots like this. Heathrow? Looks a bit hilly and sunny :-)
February 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Great reflection
February 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous reflections too 👌🏼
February 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@kametty
Well spotted. I have now corrected my error as it was Barcelona airport. My phone has a great zoom so able to get such sneaky shots with much more ease. Always feel happier catching people from the back.
February 6th, 2024
Chrissie
Love this!
February 6th, 2024
